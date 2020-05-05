Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. On average, analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GBT stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 29,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,693. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.76. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $285,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $187,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $227,810.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,028,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,926. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBT. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

