Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,457. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.28.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. The company has a market capitalization of $268.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.97. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

