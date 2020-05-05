Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 558 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $3,909,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.1% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 66,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.63. 1,642,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

