Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.89. 12,889,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,823,684. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

