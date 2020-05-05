Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,204,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,916,000 after purchasing an additional 163,451 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.52. 1,100,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,279 shares of company stock valued at $54,677,940. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

