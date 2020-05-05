Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.68. 7,200,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,508,426. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

