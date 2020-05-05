Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 71,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 538.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.59.

TRV traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,402. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

