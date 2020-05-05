Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $230.09. 2,265,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.40 and its 200-day moving average is $242.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

