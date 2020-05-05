Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.93. 45,796,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,001,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

