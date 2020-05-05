Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $519,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $8.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,921,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The company has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.78 and a 200-day moving average of $240.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.52.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

