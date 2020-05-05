Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.