Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after acquiring an additional 193,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,074,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,904,809. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Compass Point started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

