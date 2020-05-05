Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after acquiring an additional 93,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT traded down $3.31 on Monday, hitting $380.16. 1,076,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,503. The firm has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

