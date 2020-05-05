Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 22,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,932,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

