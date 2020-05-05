Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 127 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

