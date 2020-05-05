Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 3,619 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after buying an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.14. 22,539,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,499,689. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.