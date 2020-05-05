Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million.

NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. 686,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,650. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,669.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,513,739 shares in the company, valued at $43,710,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

