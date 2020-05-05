Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of HLIO traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. 208,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,972. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.