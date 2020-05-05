Heritage Commerce Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. 1,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,379. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $41.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,340.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 12,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $309,137. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.