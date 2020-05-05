Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.39 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.60%.

Shares of HRTG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. 22,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $335.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRTG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.