HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $36,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.52.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $8.51 on Monday, reaching $291.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,896,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The company has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.