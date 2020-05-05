HighMark Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.1% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.40. 2,210,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,415. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.93. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

