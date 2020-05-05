HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,544,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,809,000 after acquiring an additional 798,087 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,739,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average of $153.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

