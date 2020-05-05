HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.35.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 13,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,111 shares of company stock valued at $76,622,852. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $768.21. 16,952,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,385,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $595.56 and its 200-day moving average is $518.56. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -863.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.