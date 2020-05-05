HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,957,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,439,000 after purchasing an additional 331,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,404,000 after purchasing an additional 487,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,235,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,600. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

