HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.89. 2,862,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.06. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

