HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 524 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $10.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

