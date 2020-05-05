Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 15th

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Hoegh LNG Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hoegh LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 121.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hoegh LNG Partners to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.9%.

HMLP stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $370.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMLP shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

