Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $3,349,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.20. 4,120,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

