Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,775,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,065,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110,406 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,064,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,060,000 after acquiring an additional 558,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,877 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,103,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,070,000 after acquiring an additional 248,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.