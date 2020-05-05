Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.29 million during the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.75%.

Shares of HWCC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 24,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $36.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. Houston Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

In other news, Director Roy W. Haley purchased 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,585.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roy W. Haley acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 587,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,795.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,227 shares of company stock valued at $142,310. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

