Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $838.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBG. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,708,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,628,000 after buying an additional 660,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 913,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,084,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 347,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

