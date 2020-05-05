Hudson Global (HSON) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Hudson Global to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038. Hudson Global has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

Several research firms have commented on HSON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

