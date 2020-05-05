Hyman Charles D Purchases 1,500 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 2.8% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $22,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.87. 3,991,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

