Hyman Charles D Sells 250 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Amgen were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.91. 2,032,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.14. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

