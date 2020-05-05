IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of IBERIABANK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of IBERIABANK from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.40.

NASDAQ IBKC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 467,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.10%. IBERIABANK’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 147.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

