Identiv (INVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Identiv to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Identiv has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.06-0.12 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,155. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 23,149 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $111,809.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 331,032 shares of company stock worth $1,341,977 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVE shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Identiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

