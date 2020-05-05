Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Identiv has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of INVE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.32. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.73 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 23,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $111,809.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 331,032 shares of company stock worth $1,341,977 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Identiv by 780.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Identiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Identiv by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 63,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

