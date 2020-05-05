Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. 2,074,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

