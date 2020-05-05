Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:INVA remained flat at $$13.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,606. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 166.87, a current ratio of 166.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Innoviva has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 66.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,717,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

