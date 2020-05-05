International Paper (NYSE:IP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.83.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.35. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.