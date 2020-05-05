INTL Fcstone (INTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. 6,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $772.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.37. INTL Fcstone has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTL. BidaskClub upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

