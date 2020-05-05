INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of INTL Fcstone from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

Shares of INTL stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.55. 61,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,584. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. INTL Fcstone has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $772.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.37.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTL. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.