Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 589.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 9.7% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $65,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $215.22. 32,715,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,732,215. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

