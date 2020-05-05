Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,999 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,460% compared to the typical daily volume of 705 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWT. 6 Meridian increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 134,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

NYSEARCA EWT remained flat at $$36.69 on Tuesday. 3,680,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,790. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

