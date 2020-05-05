IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IQ. HSBC raised IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.57. 3,897,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,844,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.68. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IQIYI by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IQIYI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQIYI by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 743,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 421,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

