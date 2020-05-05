iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4,831.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,427 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,750,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,052,131. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18.

