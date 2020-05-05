iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Holdings Cut by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCF. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. 60,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

