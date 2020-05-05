iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,570. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26.

