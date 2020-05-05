iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

EEM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,035,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,997,469. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

